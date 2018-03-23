Zachary Cruz arrest video released following alleged unlawful trespassing at Parkland school

Police bodycam video released Friday by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of Zachary Cruz, 18, the younger brother of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting suspect who stands accused of killing 17 people last month.

Zachary was taken into custody on Monday and accused of trespassing at the same high school in Parkland, Fla., authorities said.

Cruz, seen in the video with a backpack and wearing a white T-shirt and hat, told officers that he “just wanted to kinda take it all in.” Officials asked for his backpack to search, which he immediately gave them and said there was “a lot of extra clothes” in there.

Officers initially told Cruz that they were going to issue him a trespass warning but he is seen later in the video appearing to be handcuffed and led to a police car. The officer with him is seen holding a skateboard.

Cruz was arrested after he "unlawfully entered the school grounds," the sheriff's office said.

According to the arrest report, Cruz wanted to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in.” Despite warnings not to go onto the school campus, officials said Cruz rode his skateboard throughout the property. The event was the third time he was caught trespassing, authorities said.

Cruz's bail was set at $500,000. His lawyer, Joseph Kimok, argued in court papers that the bond was excessive and that Cruz should be released from jail.

