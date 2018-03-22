Expand / Collapse search
Father charged with beating 5-month-old infant, police say

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Castillo was charged with assault and criminal contempt after allegedly beating his infant child.

A New York man was arrested after he allegedly beat his 5-month-old child so bad, the infant was hospitalized with a skull fracture and broken ribs.

Jonathan Castillo was arrested after Child Protective Services contacted authorities about an infant that was admitted on March 14 to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, the Daily Voice reported citing Spring Valley Police.  

Castillo was charged with assault and criminal contempt, and is being held on $500,000 bail.

The condition of the child was not immediately available, WNBC reported.

 