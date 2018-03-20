Man with gun reported at Panera Bread restaurant near Princeton University

A man with a gun was reported at a Panera Bread restaurant near Princeton University on Tuesday morning, sending authorities swarming to the location.

Princeton, N.J., police alerted residents in the area to stay away from Nassau Street near Washington and Witherspoon as officers responded to calls of an armed gunman.

It was not immediately clear if gunshots were fired at the eatery or if there are any hostages.

On its website, the university said police have surrounded the eatery and two nearby campus buildings - Henry House and Scheide Caldwell House - are being evacuated.

Princeton public schools are sheltering in place due to the incident.

“PHS is monitoring situation in town and we are in ‘shelter-in-place’ status as a precaution,” Gary Snyder, principal at Princeton High School tweeted. “’Shelter-in-place’ keeps us secure indoors, instruction able to continue and on stand-by for updates.”

Tom Morrison, a retired sheriff's deputy from Kern County, California, told NJ.com that he was at a Starbucks nearby on Nassau Street when he saw the police come.

"I ran outside to get some of the people who came to look behind the perimeter," Morrison said. "The police were operating with efficiency. They were putting up the perimeter pretty fast."

Additional information was not immediately available.