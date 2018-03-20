Device explodes in FedEx building outside San Antonio, police say

A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one person, which federal officials said is linked to the string of bombings this month in the state's capital city.

Schertz Police Lt. Manny Casas told Fox News a medium-sized box was on the conveyer belt when the explosion occurred. Casas said a woman was treated for a “possible sound injury” and was released. He said the blast happened shortly after midnight.

Schertz police couldn’t immediately confirm what was in the package, but law enforcement officials told KSAT the medium-sized package contained metal shrapnel and nails and was headed to Austin when it exploded on a conveyer track.

Federal agents have said this package is likely linked to attacks by the so-called serial bomber, according to the Associated Press.

The blast drew a large response from state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies. The ATF's Houston office said it responded to the scene in Schertz. Schertz is located 22 miles east of San Antonio and 73 miles south of Austin.

The blast comes a day after authorities in Austin said a "serial bomber" is likely responsible for four explosions in Austin this month, the latest of which injured two people Sunday night after they crossed a trip wire possibly made with fishing line.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference on Monday that although the bomb that injured two men on Sunday night was linked to the three previous blasts, the latest bomb involved a trip wire while the previous explosions were package bombs left on people's doorsteps.

AUSTIN POLICE DETAIL 'SOPHISTICATED' TRIPWIRE BOMBING TECHNIQUE

"We've seen a change in the method this suspect is using," he told reporters.

Frederick Milanowski, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, says the latest bomb was "more sophisticated" because it used a trip wire. Milanowski said trip wire devices, possibly using fishing line, are triggered by victims applying any kind of pressure or tension.

"We are more concerned now. That is, people see something suspicious they stay away and contact law enforcement," he said.

AUSTIN PACKAGE BOMB ATTACKS TIMELINE

The men injured Sunday night in the explosion in the southwestern Austin neighborhood of Travis Country, ages 22 and 23, are white, unlike the victims in the three earlier attacks, who were black or Hispanic. The men on Sunday were walking their bicycles when the explosives detonated, which differs from the first three attacks, which involved package bombs left on people's doorsteps, according to police.

Sunday’s explosion was the fourth to rock Austin in less than three weeks. However, the three previous blasts occurred on the east side of the city.

The first was a package bomb that exploded at a northeast Austin home on March 2, killing 39-year-old Anthony Stephen House. Two more package bombs then exploded farther south on March 12, killing 17-year-old Draylen Mason, wounding his mother and injuring a 75-year-old woman.

Police said all three of those were likely related and involved packages that had not been mailed or delivered by private carrier but left overnight on doorsteps.

As of Monday, the reward for information leading to an arrest in the deadly explosions has risen by $50,000 to a new total of $115,000. Manley said more than 500 officers, including federal agents, have conducted 236 interviews in following up 435 leads.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.