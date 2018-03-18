Florida bridge collapse victims include FIU college student and five others

A newly-constructed pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday at Florida International University in Miami -- with six people losing their lives.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed the names of six victims as of Sunday night.

Read on for a look at the victims involved in the deadly incident.

Alberto Arias, 53

Alberto Arias and fellow victim Oswald Gonzalez, 57, together owned a party rental business, the Miami Herald reported. Citing his Facebook page, the paper said Arias attended the University of Havana in Cuba.

“He went out of his way to help anybody. He was a business owner and he just took a lot of pride in his work and family,” cousin Ismael Segovia said.

Navarro Brown, 37

Police said Navarro Brown, 37, died at a hospital shortly after the collapse.

Brown was an employee of Structural Technologies VSL, although it remained unclear what work he was doing on the bridge at the time of its collapse.

Brandon Brownfield, 39

Father of three Brandon Brownfield died Thursday, his wife Chelsea announced in a Facebook post.

“Please keep us in your prayers, as I now have to find the words and the answers to tell my girls that their Daddy is not coming home,” she said in the message. Police later confirmed his death.

Brandon worked as a tower crane technician and had been married for almost four years, according to his Facebook profile.

“He and his wife Chelsea moved to South Florida a few years ago for an opportunity in the crane industry that he loves and excels in,” a GoFundMe page said.

“They recently bought a house in Homestead, FL that they’ve been steadily turning into a home for themselves and their three beautiful daughters.”

The page, which has raised more than $56,000 as of Sunday afternoon, said the bridge collapsed while Brownfield was on his way home from work.

Alexa Duran, 18

A freshman at FIU, Alexa Duran, 18, reportedly was driving under the bridge when it collapsed.

Her father, Orlando Duran, told el Nuevo Herald that his daughter died after the bridge fell on top of her car.

“My little girl was trapped in the car and couldn’t get out,” he said, according to the Miami Herald.

Duran’s friend, Richard Humble, was in the passenger seat of the car when the bridge fell. He told NBC News that they had been stopped at a traffic light when he heard the bridge “creak.” Humble was able to get out of the car – and reportedly needs a neck and leg brace due to his injuries – but couldn’t get to Duran.

“I was screaming her name so loud ‘cause I just wanted her to hear it and she just wouldn't respond,” the sophomore said.

“The way the bridge fell, it fell on the driver’s side,” FIU student Manny Perez told the Herald.

Lynnet Gomez, also a FIU student, also told the Herald that Duran was “an awesome person” and the “funniest person” she knew.

Duran was studying political science at FIU, according to the newspaper. She was pledging Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

Oswald Gonzalez, 57

Gonzalez, Alberto Arias' business partner, “had plans to travel to Cuba this weekend to participate in street parties known as parrandas in his hometown of Camajuaní,” the Miami Herald reported.

His friend Amauri Naranjo told the newspaper that Gonzalez came to the U.S. amid the 1980 Mariel exodus and helped Arias out of Cuba.

“He was a family man,” Naranjo said. “He had many friends because he was very communicative and he would help a lot of people here and he would also help with decorating the floats for the parrandas.”

Rolando Fraga Hernandez, 60

A Facebook profile indicated that Rolando Fraga Hernandez lived in Miami and was a systems technician for ITG Communications in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and Madeline Farber contributed to this report, along with The Associated Press.