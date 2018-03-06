Intel official: Russia, China seek fast, futuristic weapons

The top U.S. defense intelligence official says Russia and China are seeking faster, futuristic weapons to challenge America's know-how of the technology.

Last week, Russia unveiled new strategic weapons that he claims can't be intercepted.

Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley told Congress on Tuesday that China is developing long-range cruise missiles — some capable of reaching supersonic speeds. He says China also is working on a bomber with a nuclear mission, which would give Beijing a nuclear triad of land, air and sea-based nuclear weapon systems.

Ashley says Russia is working on a hypersonic glide vehicle, which could fly 20 times faster than the speed of sound and avoid being detected by missile defense systems.

National intelligence director Dan Coats says the U.S. is in a race for technological superiority.