2 young children killed as car slams into them in New York City crosswalk

A speeding car struck and killed two young children in front of their horrified pregnant mother in New York City Monday, officials said.

The mom was out walking with her children, pushing one in a stroller, when a female driver in a white Volvo struck rammed into them in a crosswalk in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn around 12:40 p.m., the New York Post reported. The victims were 2 and 4, according to reports.

“The kids were run straight over, and the driver tried to get away and hit a car,’’ a witness who declined to give his name told the paper. “I don’t even want to think about this. … Just to know those kids were ran down like a dog.”

The paper quoted law enforcement sources as saying the driver struck up to six cars after mowing down the young family. The sedan then came to a rest on the side of the street — with a crushed stroller under its back wheels.

The driver was taken into custody, police said. Witnesses said she appeared to be in her mid-30s.

The children's mom also was injured. Witnesses saw her “bleeding from her head’’ as first-responders rushed to treat her, the Post reported.

“The pregnant woman was just lying on the street. … They had to cut her coat off’’ Leah Finnegan told the paper.

A local public official, Brad Lander, whose district office is at the intersection, said the victims were 2 and 4 years old, WABC-TV reported.

Two other people were treated at the scene, fire officials said.

WPIX-TV reported that one of its reporters witnessed the pregnant woman and the two children get off a bus with a stroller when they were struck by a driver who appeared to be speeding up to make it through a light.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams confirmed that the pregnant woman was the mother of the two children who were killed.

He said that the car that hit them had been speeding.