Florida father, daughter caught having sex in their backyard, reports say

A father and daughter were arrested Tuesday in Florida after allegedly being caught having sex in their backyard, according to reports.

Justin Bunn, 39, and his 19-year-old daughter, Taylor Bunn, were taken into custody after witnesses told Panama City police they spotted them having sexual intercourse in a backyard, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.

Both father and daughter confessed to having consensual sex but claimed it was an isolated incident, police said.

The Bunns appeared in court on incest charges Wednesday. The judge ordered them to stay away from each other, according to the Miami Herald.

Justin’s bail was set at $5,000, while Taylor’s bail was set at $1,000, the reports said.