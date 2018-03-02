Woman accused of killing brother over huge Colorado ranch worth millions

A Colorado woman has been accused of killing her brother to get her greedy hands on a family ranch that’s worth millions of dollars, authorities say.

Stephanie Jackson, 33, was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday in the death of Jacob Henry Millison, who disappeared in 2015 when he was 29.

The motive for murder: the family’s 700-acre ranch property in Gunnison County, according to Gunnison County Undersheriff Mark Mykol.

“It’s definitely ranch-related,” Mykol told The Denver Post. “It’s a beautiful setting. Indian Head Rock is on the property.”

He knows how the killing was accomplished but isn’t saying.

The ranch was where investigators found Millison’s buried body last summer, according to the paper.

A tipster told them where to dig, CBS4 Denver reported. By then Millison had been missing for two years.

His friends were the first to report him missing to authorities in May 2015, the station reported. Three more months went by before Millison’s family reported him missing.

The family said Millison just took off without saying where he was going, but Randy Martinez said his friend wasn’t that type of person.

“We kind of figured it all along, he is the type of person who would never just take off and leave and that’s what they (his family) said he did,” Martinez told the station.

He said he long suspected Millison’s family in the disappearance.

“Literally days before he went missing, he told us if anything ever happened to him, it was his family,” Martinez told the station.

Jackson has also been charged with tampering with a corpse and being an accessory to murder.

She was being held on $500,000 bond.

Mykol said the investigation was continuing.