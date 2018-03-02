2 killed at Central Michigan University, gunman 'armed and dangerous' still at large

Two people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire inside a Michigan university building early Friday morning, police said.

Central Michigan University police confirmed to Fox News the two people were killed when the gunman opened fire inside Campbell Hall on campus. No other injuries were reported.

Police identified as 19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr., who is still at large and considered "armed and dangerous."

“The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation,” police said in a tweet.

Officials said described Davis as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing yellow-colored jeans, a blue hoodie with a weapon tucked in his belt.

"He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911," city officials said in a tweet.

Police said Davis was taken to a local hospital Thursday night with a drug related injury, but would not elaborate more.

Central Michigan University went on lockdown after students and faculty were sent emergency alerts around 9 a.m. on Friday.

The university tweeted that a suspect was “still at large” and that students and faculty on campus should “take shelter.”

No additional information was available.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said he has been in contact with local police to "determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University."

"The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action," he continued in a tweet.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles north of Lansing.

