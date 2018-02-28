Unlicensed daycare worker reportedly tells cops she would 'rather be deported than go to jail' after allegedly breaking child's legs

An unlicensed daycare worker in Utah allegedly told police she would “rather be deported than go to jail” after a child in her care was taken to the hospital with two broken legs.

Elvira Ortega, 66, is facing felony child abuse charges after reportedly telling Salt Lake City Police that she slammed down the child, feet first, on the bathroom floor, Fox 13 reported.

Court documents say that the boy believed to be less than a year old was under the care of Ortega when the injuries allegedly happened on February 23.

His legs reportedly were both broken below the knees.

Salt Lake City Police Det. Greg Wilking told Fox News that he could not comment on her immigration status because it is not a part of department policy to ask. He did, however, say that she was believed to be a flight risk.

Wilking said that Ortega was caring for multiple children at the time of the incident in the unlicensed daycare that she operated out of her Salt Lake City home, Fox 13 reported.