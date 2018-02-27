Threat to use AR-15-style rifle ends stabbing incident, officials say

A person in Illinois who was witnessing a stabbing verbally threatened the assailant with an AR-15-style rifle and ultimately stopped the attack, officials said.

Deputies on Monday responded to an argument between neighbors in Oswego Township, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said.

A witness who saw the attack — in which someone stabbed another person “multiple times” during an argument — went home, grabbed their rifle and was able to stop the attack “with only a threat of force.”

The witness who pulled out the firearm has a concealed carry permit and also possessed a Firearms Owners’ Identification Card, authorities said.

CARJACKING SUSPECT SHOT DEAD BY MAN WITH CONCEALED WEAPON IN WISCONSIN, POLICE SAY

The attacker fled the scene, but was later caught by law enforcement, who took the person into custody. Charges were pending as of Monday night.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in Aurora, the sheriff’s office said. Their condition remains unclear.

Officials said the incident is under investigation.