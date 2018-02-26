Husband of Alabama double-life mom found dead is innocent in wife's death, lawyer says

The husband of Kathleen Dawn West, the Alabama woman who led a double life as an exhibitionist, is innocent in his wife’s death, William "Jeff" West’s lawyer said Monday.

West, 44, was charged with murder in 42-year-old “Kat” West’s January death. He’s since maintained his innocence, lawyer John Robbins said.

"We are going to do everything that we can to establish that he is not guilty of this crime," the lawyer said. "It appears that the state's case is based on circumstantial evidence."

WHACK WITH LIQUOR BOTTLE KILLED KAT WEST, COURT RECORDS SAY

“Kat” West was found dead lying face down and partially nude in front of the couple’s suburban home in Calera, roughly 35 miles south of Birmingham, on the morning of Jan. 13.

A cellphone with a green bottle was found near the body, and witnesses said the scene appeared staged, The Birmingham News reported.

A court document alleges West used a liquor bottle to kill his wife, who police said died from a head injured during a domestic argument.

A report by "Inside Edition" described some key surveillance footage showing the couple laughing and shopping at a liquor store some eight hours before the discovery of the body.

"We know exactly what happened that night,'' Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley said Thursday. ”And we do have evidence to support that."

HUSBAND OF ALABAMA DOUBLE-LIFE MOM ARRESTED IN HER MURDER

Kat posted risqué photos on social media, and she had a paid site where she reportedly went by the name “Kitty Kat West."

Her Twitter and Instagram accounts, which appeared under the same name, featured revealing photos of West, who by many accounts had a deep fascination with Marilyn Monroe, and directed viewers to a paid adult website of selfies.

West’s lawyer said his client knew about Kat’s activities and wasn't jealous or angry.

"We will be looking into his wife's double life, among other things, to see how her 'other' lifestyle is connected to her death," Robbins said.

NEW IMAGES OF DOUBLE-LIFE DEAD MOM 'KITTY KAT WEST' SHOW HER BUYING WHISKEY, ABSINTHE ON LAST NIGHT ALIVE

West, who was fired from his job as an unsworn police officer at Birmingham-Southern College, is "heartbroken" over the loss of his wife and is worried about their daughter and how the loss is affecting her, Robbins said.

West, who was arrested last week and remains in jail, filed a motion Sunday claiming his $500,000 bond is excessive. The request said the man poses no threat to the community and has friends and relatives who want to help pay his bail.

