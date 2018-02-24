Storm system in central US turns deadly, moves east

At least three people were killed Saturday as a strong storm system that included possible tornadoes roared eastward through the central U.S., leaving demolished homes, damaged vehicles and uprooted trees in its wake.

A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm muscled its way through the area. Another Kentuckian died after his vehicle submerged.

In northeast Arkansas, an 83-year-old man was killed after high winds toppled a trailer home. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said that Albert Foster died Saturday night after the home was blown into a pond.

About 50 miles away, the weather service said the roof was blown off a hotel in Osceola, about 160 miles north of Memphis, Tenn.

In rural, south central Kentucky, a 79-year-old woman died after a suspected tornado hit her Adairville home Saturday evening, police said. Dallas Jane Combs was reportedly inside the home when it collapsed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorist in Simpson County, Ky., was found dead in a submerged vehicle, WKYT-TV reported.

Storm-related damage also was reported in Middle Tennessee, where Fox17 in Nashville reported extensive damage to homes and vehicles. Fox17 says at least a dozen homes were damaged in one Montgomery County subdivision.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency early Saturday ahead of the anticipated storms and flooding in parts of southern Missouri. The order activated the resources of the Missouri National Guard and ensures state resources are available in the event of weather damage.

The weather service said record flooding was occurring along the Kankakee following several days of heavy rains and snowmelt that sent streams out of their banks from the Ohio River to Michigan and Wisconsin. Flood watches and warnings spanned multiple states Sunday morning, from Missouri to central Pennsylvania, while a wind advisory remained in effect for nearly all of Lower Michigan.

