German shepherd hit by bullets, saves owner during home invasion, report says

A German Shepard is being hailed as a “four-legged angel” after reportedly getting hit by three bullets while protecting his owner during a home invasion attempt this week in Washington.

Javier Mercado, 16, said the dog, named Rex, came to his rescue after burglars broke into his home Wednesday afternoon in Des Moines.

“I started hearing barking, a lot of barking, and then one of the guys screamed, 'Get the dog! The dog bit me, the dog bit me!'" Mercado told Q13 Fox.

The teen said he called 911 while hiding in a closet and the intruders left when they heard police sirens nearby.

Rex, who is 2 years old, cried out after being hit with a bullet that went into his neck and others that struck his hind legs, according to Mercado.

“I just want to thank my dog,” Mercado told Q13 Fox. “If it wasn’t for him, I feel like I wouldn’t be standing here right now.”

Rex is now recovering at a local veterinary hospital and police have not yet made any arrests in the case, the station added. It was not immediately clear why the house was targeted.

Responding officers, which included a SWAT team, did find a smashed sliding door when they approached the home to inspect the scene, Kiro 7 reported.

“Rex is an angel,” said Julia Cadena, Mercado’s mother. “He’s my four-legged angel that we had at our house.”