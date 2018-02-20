Expand / Collapse search
Missing California Uber driver is found alive, report says

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Joshua Thiede, 29, was last seen Feb. 11 leaving his apartment garage during a trip for Lyft, police said.

Joshua Thiede, who was last seen driving out of his Los Angeles apartment on Feb. 11 while working for Lyft, was found alive and is currently in a local hospital, Fox Los Angeles reported.

There is no other immediate information on Thiede's condition.

The Uber driver’s mother, Janet, said earlier that phone records indicated that her son — or someone using her son's phone — made a call to 911 at 2:32 p.m. on Feb. 12. She said whoever made the call didn't say anything and hung up.

The phone was later traced to Venice Boulevard and Burlington Avenue, but is no longer active, according to Fox 11.

A key fob belonging to Thiede recorded the man last leaving his apartment on the night of Feb. 11, KTLA reported

Janet said it's unlike her son to disappear and not contact anyone.

“We’re really getting concerned now,” friend Kevin Young told KCBS-TV. “Right now a week has gone by.”

Janet added that Thiede was living with two roommates in Los Angeles and was a driver for Uber and Lyft to earn extra money.

