Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Georgia

Georgia blaze involving 20 homes was started by woman who lost hers in divorce, fire officials say

Fox News
close
Raw video: Intense blaze destroys four homes, damages many others in Paulding County. Video

Huge fire destroys four homes in Georgia

Raw video: Intense blaze destroys four homes, damages many others in Paulding County.

A woman living alone in a home awarded to her husband in a divorce started a fire in the living room that quickly spread to 19 other houses, causing more than $1 million in damage, according to reports on Tuesday.

The woman, whom officials identified as Adrienne Satterly, 41, started a blaze in a stack of mattresses early Sunday in her home in Hiram, then drove off with her two cats, WSB-TV reported.

Her home and three others in the subdivision were destroyed and 16 others suffered damage, fire officials said.

adrienne satterly.

Fire officials said Adrienne Satterly, 41, started a fire in a home in Hiram, Ga., that she had lost in a divorce settlement. She has been charged with arson.  (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

“Despite the massive property damage, only one minor injury was reported,” the Paulding Fire Department said.

Satterly has been charged with 14 counts of first-degree arson and three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. Two dogs and a cat died in the blaze, fire officials said.

Jailhouse records show she was also charged with public intoxication.

Yolanda Woodland owned the dogs that perished when the flames spread to her home. She was asleep when the fire started about 3:25 a.m.

fire

Despite the massive property damage, only one minor injury was reported in Sunday's massive fire in Hiram, Ga., involving 20 homes.  (Paulding Fire Department)

She told Fox 5 she and Auzalea Godfrey, her daughter, lost everything.

"The house next door, the whole thing was already engulfed in flames, our living room and kitchen was already on fire," she said. "Within two minutes, the house was engulfed in flames. I mean it went really quick."

Godfrey said they were barely able to get out and knock on neighbor doors ahead of the fast-moving flames.

fire

A fire Sunday in Hiram, Ga., destroyed four homes and damaged 16 others, fire officials said.  (Red Cross)

Georgia Insurance Department spokesman Glenn Allen told the West Georgia Neighbor, a local newspaper, Satterly’s husband was awarded the house in a divorce settlement. She was living in the house by herself, and her husband lived somewhere else.

“She was scheduled to leave the home,” Allen told the paper.

 

 