Georgia man force-fed goat cocaine, whiskey, police say

A Georgia horse trainer was arrested on Thursday after he was seen on video grabbing a goat’s horns while force feeding the animal cocaine and whiskey, police said.

Sergio Palomares-Guzman, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday. Palomares-Guzman, who lived and worked at a Grayson ranch, was taken into custody after police received a tip about a disturbing video.

Palomares-Guzman was captured holding a goat’s horns while another pan shoved cocaine in the animal’s nostrils. The 28-year-old then forced open the goat’s mouth as the second man poured whiskey in its mouth. The men were then heard laughing.

A tipster reported the abuse after Palomares-Guzman shared the video. The horse trainer told investigators the incident took place on Jan. 2.

Palomares-Guzman was taken to Gwinnett County Jail and placed on an ICE detainer. He faces possible deportation, according to WGCL.

Two other men seen and heard in the video were not identified, though authorities believe they live in North Carolina. The ranch owner said he did not know about the animal abuse.

The goat was taken to Gwinnett Animal Shelter and was examined by a veterinarian. The goat was adopted on Saturday after the Palomares-Guzman waived his ownership rights, according to police.