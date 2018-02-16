South Carolina HS student who allegedly posted 'Florida Round 2,' tells cops it was a joke

A South Carolina high school student was arrested Thursday after allegedly posting "Florida Round 2" on Snapchat-- an obvious reference to Wednesday's school schooting--but insisted that the post was simply a "joke."

Officials said the post, which was sent via Snapchat, showed a teen wearing a partial mask and holding what looked like an assault rifle. Beneath the photo was the caption, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.”

Officials at Broome High School received an anonymous tip from a student about a possible threat, Spartanburg School District Three spokeswoman Sherri Horton said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a ninth grader at the school, according to Fox Carolina.

Authorities were able to ID the suspect after meeting with the student who gave the tip and the student's parent, Fox Carolina reported. Police said the suspect told them that it was a joke when they arrived at his home.

"After informing the suspect and his parents of the law violation, the suspect stated his Snapchat post was just intended as a joke, and that he didn’t have any serious intentions," said Lt. Kevin Bobo, of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes a day after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school and left more than a dozen others wounded.

The suspect, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with disturbing schools and was being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Greenville, the station reported.

“The safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance,” Horton said. “In order to ensure the safety of every student, the District Three Administration and Board of Trustees are providing additional security at the school.”