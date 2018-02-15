4th airman in past year accused of teen rape, impregnation

A Delaware airman has been accused of raping and impregnating a teen.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Byron White is the fourth airman to be accused of such a crime in the past year. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of third-degree rape and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Court documents say the teen told police she was 13 when the abuse started. In the documents, the teen says she met White on Facebook and the relationship gradually became sexual.

They say the teen became pregnant last May and she says White, a reserve loadmaster assigned to an Air Force Reserve Command unit at Dover Air Force Base, knew.

White is being held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $200,000 bond.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com