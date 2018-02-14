Amtrak train hits trailer with construction equipment in Louisiana, no injuries reported

No one was injured Wednesday when an Amtrak train traveling through Louisiana struck a flatbed trailer carrying a piece of construction equipment, officials said, but the incident was just another in a growing list of recent accidents for the nationwide railroad service.

The incident Wednesday happened at 8:01 a.m. in Slidell, shortly after the train left New Orleans, Amtrak said in a statement to Fox News

"There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members," the statement said. "Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting train equipment for damage."

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post a dump truck was pulling a trailer with a backhoe on it and was sitting on the tracks when it was struck by the train carrying 168 passengers.

The area is currently closed as deputies work to clear the scene, FOX8 reported.

The collision in Louisiana was the latest in a series of accidents affecting the passenger rail carrier in recent months.

AMTRAK'S DEADLIEST CRASHES IN RECENT YEARS

Last week, two cars on Amtrak's high-speed Acela train separated in Maryland. Two days before that, another Amtrak train collided with a parked CSX freight train, killing two Amtrak employees.

Last month one person in a truck died when an Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress struck the vehicle at a crossing. Two other people in the vehicle were severely injured in that incident.

In December, an Amtrak train on a new line meant to speed train service in Washington state derailed outside of Tacoma, causing several train cars to tumble from a highway overpass. Three people were killed in that crash.

Fox News’ Shira Bush contributed to this report.