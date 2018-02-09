National Guard helping after chemicals found in town's wells

Gov. John Carney has authorized the National Guard to assist residents of a Delaware town after high levels of toxic chemicals were discovered in municipal wells.

Authorities said Friday that the Guard has provided two 400-gallon portable water tanks and coordinated troops to ensure 24-hour water distribution operations to the residents of Blades. Officials say a 5,000-gallon water tanker is prepared for follow-up support.

State environmental and public health officials announced Thursday that sampling requested by the Environmental Protection Agency found concentrations of perfluorinated compounds above the human health advisory level in all three of the town's drinking water wells.

The EPA says exposure to PFCs above certain levels can have "adverse health effects."

Officials called the well water safe for bathing and laundry, but not for drinking or cooking.