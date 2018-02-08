How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony

The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to celebrate their historic Super Bowl win with their fans -- and neighbors -- on Thursday.

An estimated 2 million people are expected to cheer the champs on as they make their way through the city on parade floats.

It's a day Eagles fans have always "dreamed of," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement online.

"We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs," Kenney wrote in a note to fans. "I urge everyone to celebrate in a way that is safe and respectful to everyone from neighbors to strangers."

Celebrations got a little too rowdy Sunday night, as fans flooded Philadelphia streets after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33.

Boisterous fans were caught on camera smashing store windows, climbing light poles, flipping over cars and setting off fireworks.

Kenney hopes to avoid a similar situation on Thursday.

"Go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine," Kenney advised.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to celebrate the Eagles' big victory on Thursday.

What time is the parade?

The parade officially kicks off at 11 a.m. ET, starting at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. The route will lead the players north, as they make their way toward their final destination: the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"The celebration will have 14 jumbotrons placed along the route with amplified sound, and the ceremony will host ASL translators on stage during the speaking portions of the program," according to a guide from the City of Philadelphia.

What's the exact parade route?

The parade will start at Broad Street and Pattison avenue and work its way north. Attendees can expect to catch the action from City Hall, Benjamin Franklin Parkway and, of course, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the last stop.

You can view a full map of the parade route here.

What about the ceremony?

A formal celebration will take place in front of the art museum around 1 p.m. ET. Details haven't been released, but Fred Stein, the executive producer for The Creative Group, a special events production firm, told The Philadelphia Inquirer to expect a good time.

“It will be dramatic. It will be wonderful. It will be fantastic," he told the local newspaper.

How can I watch?

If you don't want to brave the crowds to catch the parade in person, don't worry: you can watch the parade from the comfort of your home (or office, we won't tell).

On TV:

You can watch the parade live on the NFL Network.

Livestream:

You can also stream the parade from your computer via FoxNews.com or on PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

Raw footage:

A live camera, placed on top of the Franklin Institute by EarthCam, will also capture the parade in real time. The camera faces the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which is part of the route.

Eagles players are fired up for the parade

Philly Philly! The Eagles are dressed and ready to hop on parade busses.

Take a look at what the players have to say about the epic event.