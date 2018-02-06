Massachusetts mom accused of killing 2 sons, leaving bodies in house for 2 days

A Massachusetts mother was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her two sons to death and left their bodies in a home for up to two days, police said on Monday.

Latarsha L. Sanders, 43, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, Boston25 reported. Police arrived at the mother’s Brockton home Monday afternoon after a neighbor called 911 to report a medical emergency. The unidentified boys, ages 5 and 8, were found dead with multiple stab wounds.

“All crime scenes are grisly. But these victims were innocent children. This was a gruesome and disturbing and, most of all, a heartbreaking crime,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz told reporters on Monday, according to the Boston Herald.

The mother of the two boys was arrested after police said she gave “statements that can be construed as admission on this crime.” Police believe the fatal stabbing took place within the last 48 hours.

Vin Lalli, a neighbor, told the Boston Herald that she saw Sanders sitting down and telling another resident to call the ambulance Monday afternoon.

“The ambulance driver put her on the stretcher and all of a sudden she started screaming and kicking around,” Lalli recalled. “And a woman [also living in the building] came out and said, ‘I think she killed her babies.’”

Lalli said Sanders was “kind of hysterical” and believed the mother “snapped or something.”

Another resident Sherri Alaboh also told Boston25: “You never know what people are going through. Maybe she needed help and didn’t know where to turn, or just gave up.”

Police are expected to release a possible motive in the killing on Tuesday, when Sanders is also expected to appear in court.