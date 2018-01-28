Pennsylvania car wash shooting leaves 5 dead, police say

Five people were killed after a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash early Sunday morning, state police confirmed to Fox News.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper B station also told Fox News one person was injured. The spokesman did not provide further details.

Shots were fired around 3 a.m. at the Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, about 53 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, WPXI reported.

It’s unclear if the shooter is still being sought or was killed. However, police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.