Threat against Trump gets Florida inmate more prison time

A federal prison inmate in Florida who previously received five years for threatening to kill then-President Barack Obama and others has been sentenced to another four years and three months for threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

Richard Jeremy Ware, 42, wrote a letter in March announcing his plan to “murder the United States president Donald Trump,” following his scheduled release from Coleman Correctional Institute in 2018.

Guards at the federal prison in central Florida say they intercepted the threatening letter that Ware allegedly tried to send out last March. Ware was nearing the end of his sentence and confirmed the letter was his.

He pleaded guilty in October to making threats against the president. Court records show Ware was sentenced Monday.

In November 2011, court records show Ware mailed a letter threatening to kill Obama, then-first lady Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and George Bush. Ware also threatened to sexually assault the Obamas' two daughters.

After completing his sentence, Ware will be on probation for three years, the Star-Banner reported, citing court documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.