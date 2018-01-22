Man in Georgia arrested for allegedly shooting glass door to hotel lobby

A man is in police custody after he allegedly shot out a Georgia hotel's glass lobby door Monday morning, the Henry Herald reported.

The incident unfolded at the Home2 Suites by Hilton in McDonough. Police Capt. Joey Smith told reporters that people reported seeing a “distressed” man.

Shermane Jernine Perkins, 43, is accused of shooting the door.

"Detectives have determined that Perkins made his way on foot from Grover Turner Way and ran through the wood line and made entry to the Hotel by shooting out the glass side entry door with a hand gun," Henry County police said in a release.

Perkins, according to authorities, headed to the hotel's third floor and gained entry to a room by gunpoint. He then headed to a stairwell and police took him into custody.

No employees or hotel guests were hurt.

Perkins was not staying at the hotel, officials said.

"Officers advised that he appeared to be under the influence or suffering from possible mental issues," police said.

Perkins has been treated for cuts, according to authorities. Police say he claimed he was being chased by people at his house, which they couldn't confirm.

“Basically we’re just going to be spreading out now, trying to check his histories, his address history, to determine if there’s another incident somewhere,” Smith was quoted as saying by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We just don’t know right now.”

The incident prompted a major police presence in the area. Authorities searched room-to-room as a precaution.

Police are also investigating another possible crime scene after observing Perkins, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Fox News’ Shira Bush and Zoe Szathmary contributed to this report.