Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York

De Blasio plans to open homeless shelter on 'Billionaire's Row'

By Yoav Gonen, Jennifer Gould Keil and Elizabeth Rosner | New York Post
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivering a speech.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivering a speech.  (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Mayor de Blasio blindsided Manhattan’s “Billionaire’s Row” with a quietly announced plan to open a men’s homeless shelter in the former Park Savoy Hotel.

The building at 158 W. 58th St. — which stands back-to-back against the city’s most expensive apartment building, One57 — is being converted into housing for 150 residents and is scheduled to open in March, the city’s Department of Homeless Services said Wednesday.

Hizzoner’s plan — part of a program to create 90 new shelters across all five boroughs — was revealed last week in letters to local elected officials.

“Are you kidding me?” said a resident of the landmark JW Marriott Essex House hotel and condo building on Park South.

“I am in shock. You just shocked the s–t out of me.”

Click for more from the New York Post.