Texas college football reporter who vanished for a day says she had 'adverse' reaction to meds

A Texas college football reporter found wandering near a Houston highway — after being reported missing for a day — has been discharged following several days in a hospital, and on Monday she revealed more about what doctors found.

Courtney Roland tweeted a message of thanks to medical personnel, Houston police and others who helped her.

“On Friday I was released from Houston Methodist Medical Center,” the 29-year-old Roland wrote on Twitter. “After undergoing five days of extensive testing, doctors determined I suffered an adverse reaction to my prescription medication. I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right.”

Roland didn’t identify the medication. She was discharged Friday after being hospitalized for evaluation.

Roland was found Jan. 8 after being reported missing a day earlier. Authorities said Roland had sent nonsensical texts to her mother and roommate.

Fox News previously reported that Roland was found near a Chick-fil-A in west Houston apparently physically unharmed but with memory loss from reaction to the medication.

She wasn’t aware that she had been reported as missing and her state of confusion caused her to lose track of time, investigators said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.