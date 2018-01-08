Texas A&M football reporter vanishes after covering football camp

A college football reporter in Texas who vanished early Sunday reportedly told her roommate that she was being followed by a suspicious man in a blue truck prior to her disappearance.

Courtney Roland, 29, who covers Texas A&M University football for the college sports website Rivals, was last seen leaving a Houston football camp at around 4 p.m. on Saturday in an Uber, according to Click 2 Houston.

Roland arrived home from the camp, but was last heard from early Sunday when she arrived home from a Walgreens, according to KTRK-TV.

Roland’s roommate told Click 2 Houston that she received a text from Roland at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The text reportedly informed the roommate that Roland believed she was being followed and that she was in her driveway.

The roommate said a man followed Roland to her home in the truck, circled back around, parked behind her in her driveway and sped away when Roland exited her vehicle.

The roommate told the station that they were supposed to meet up some time on Sunday, but she never heard back.

Later Sunday, Roland’s mother received a text from her phone saying, "hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad,” according to Click 2 Houston.

Brian Perroni, a former colleague of Roland, tweeted early Monday that her car, purse, wallet and phone were found in the Houston Galleria area and that Roland was last spotted at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Roland’s roommate also told Click 2 Houston that Roland had been on high alert for weeks after someone broke into her car.

Several of Roland’s colleagues took to Twitter to ask for help finding her.

Police said Roland was last seen wearing a Remington hat and camouflage. Police said she drives a 2015 white Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number HZC7778.

Anyone with information on Roland’s whereabouts is urged to call Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons hotline at 832-394-1840.