Arizona woman killed husband then ran errands, prayed at church, police say

An Arizona woman was arrested Tuesday after she fatally shot her husband in the head and then spent two days running errands around the state, including praying at church, according to officials.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Katherine Herbert, 57, walked into the sheriff's office on Tuesday and confessed she shot and killed her husband, 58-year-old James Herbert, in their home in Peeples Valley, about 95 miles northwest of Phoenix after an argument on Saturday.

Herbert told deputies her husband began arguing with her after she came home from work, and that her husband was being aggressive toward her, according to the sheriff's office.

The 57-year-old said she grabbed a loaded shotgun and pointed it at her husband while telling him to stop. Herbert then claimed her husband raised a handgun so she fired a shotgun, according to the sheriff's office.

Herbert said she then "panicked" and decided to drive to the town of Snowflake nearly 240 miles away where she stopped at a church and prayed, police said.

The sheriff's office said Herbert then spent the follow day cleaning the home, and on Monday went out to run errands before telling the couple's daughter about the fatal shooting.

Her daughter then took her to the sheriff's office on Tuesday to report the shooting, according to police. The 57-year-old has been booked on one charge of first-degree murder and is currently at a local jail.