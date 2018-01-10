Missouri dad turns in teen son to police after discovering child pornography on his phone, police say

A Missouri father turned his teenage son into police after he discovered pictures of a naked toddler on his phone.

Andrew P. Spensberger, 17, of O’Fallon, Mo., was charged Friday with “one count of child porn possession,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Spensberger’s father, Paul, discovered two pictures of a naked two-year-old girl on his son’s phone after he punished him, the Kansas City Star reported. The O’Fallon Missouri Police Department reported they received a call regarding the photos on Dec. 30, 2017, and opened an investigation.

The toddler in the photo was a relative of Paul’s girlfriend. The pictures were of the girl sleeping on Spensberger’s floor.

The teenager told authorities he took the close-up photos of the toddler “so that he could sell them to a classmate whom he believed to be a pedophile and would be interested in young girls,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Spensberger said he had hoped to make about $350 from the photographs.

Spensberger is being held in St. Charles County Jail on a $10,000 bond.