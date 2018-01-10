Missouri teen arrested after dad finds nude photos of child on his phone, police say

A Missouri teen has been arrested, charged with taking nude photos of a 2-year-old girl with the intent of selling them to a high school classmate, authorities said.

Andrew Spensberger, 17, of O'Fallon, was taken into custody Dec. 30 after his father discovered the photos and alerted authorities, FOX 2 NOW St. Louis reported.

Paul Spensberger found the inappropriate images after confiscating his son's phone as a punishment for misbehaving, the report said.

The teen admitted removing the girl's diaper and snapping photos, the station reported. The girl, who was sleeping on the floor of his bedroom, is a relative of his girlfriend, the station reported, citing a probable cause statement from O’Fallon police.

Court documents said the teen planned to sell the photos for $330 to a classmate he suspected of being a pedophile, the station reported.

The teen faces charges of possession of child pornography and was being held on a $10,000 bond. His court appearance was set for 9 a.m. Jan. 16.

O'Fallon is about 33.5 miles west of St. Louis.