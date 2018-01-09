Woman skips mom's funeral to steal her safe, police say

Police in Massachusetts said a woman ditched her own mother’s funeral on Friday to break into her home and steal a safe filled with items worth $90,000.

Alyce Davenport, 30, and Diron Conyers, 27, both appeared in court Monday and faced seven counts related to the alleged robbery, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

Charges were filed against the two after Thomas Baillet, Davenport’s mother’s fiancé, told police someone broke into his house during the funeral of Audra Johnson – Davenport’s mother – and stole the safe from a locked bedroom.

Court documents reportedly stated Davenport was suspected of the theft, and was recently kicked out of the house over her drug habits.

Police found a car linked to Davenport on the side of a road with the safe in the trunk, which Davenport allegedly slammed shut when officers tried to peek inside.

Legal documents, $5,000 in coins, a bag of knives and jewelry were found elsewhere in the car.

Inside a motel room where Davenport and Conyers were staying, police discovered cocaine, in addition to “jewelry, keys, cellphones, a real estate contract relating to the address from which the safe had been stolen, and a checkbook reported stolen from a home” in Connecticut, the Gazette reported.

BANK THEFT SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER AFTER HE APPLICES FOR A JOB WITH POLICE

Police reportedly knew who Davenport was, as she’s “also a suspect in the theft of life insurance checks paid to her brother after their father’s death.”

Davenport, with a history of larceny, identity theft and forgery, was held on $15,000 bail, according to the Gazette. Conyers, who has a criminal history that includes armed robbery, was held without bail due to another court warrant.

Both are scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 6.