Woman skips mom's funeral to steal her safe, police say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Police have alleged Alyce Davenport ditched her own mother’s funeral on Friday to break into her home and steal a safe filled with items worth $90,000.

Police in Massachusetts said a woman ditched her own mother’s funeral on Friday to break into her home and steal a safe filled with items worth $90,000.

Alyce Davenport, 30, and Diron Conyers, 27, both appeared in court Monday and faced seven counts related to the alleged robbery, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

Charges were filed against the two after Thomas Baillet, Davenport’s mother’s fiancé, told police someone broke into his house during the funeral of Audra Johnson – Davenport’s mother – and stole the safe from a locked bedroom.

Police said Diron Conyers, 27, worked to help Davenport steal the safe.  (Warren Police Department)

Court documents reportedly stated Davenport was suspected of the theft, and was recently kicked out of the house over her drug habits.

Police found a car linked to Davenport on the side of a road with the safe in the trunk, which Davenport allegedly slammed shut when officers tried to peek inside.

Legal documents, $5,000 in coins, a bag of knives and jewelry were found elsewhere in the car.

Inside a motel room where Davenport and Conyers were staying, police discovered cocaine, in addition to “jewelry, keys, cellphones, a real estate contract relating to the address from which the safe had been stolen, and a checkbook reported stolen from a home” in Connecticut, the Gazette reported.

Police reportedly knew who Davenport was, as she’s “also a suspect in the theft of life insurance checks paid to her brother after their father’s death.”

Davenport, with a history of larceny, identity theft and forgery, was held on $15,000 bail, according to the Gazette. Conyers, who has a criminal history that includes armed robbery, was held without bail due to another court warrant.

Both are scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 6. 

