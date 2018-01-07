Washington teens allegedly opened fire on elementary school, bragged about it

Two teens in Washington, who reportedly bragged to friends that they “shot up” an empty elementary school in the middle of the night, have been charged with malicious mischief, police said.

Teven Callan, 18, of Tulalip, and Samuel Olson, 19, of Marysville, were arrested Thursday after police found reason to arrest them for first-degree malicious mischief, The Herald reported.

Marysville Police said it appeared more than 60 shots had been fired at Pinewood Elementary School, causing up to $55,000 worth of damage.

The two teens apparently went to a New Year’s Eve party afterwards to brag about what they’d done.

“They came back to the party shortly after midnight bragging that they had shot up Pinewood Elementary School,” Marysville Police said in a statement.

While police believe the shooting was an act of vandalism, and not targeted to anyone in particular, Police Commander Mark Thomas expressed concern to the newspaper that since blinds on many of the building’s windows were drawn, the teens could’ve easily hit someone.

“This was upsetting to us, that somebody would act out in such an aggressive manner,” Thomas said. “And for what?”

Four classroom buildings, and the school library, office and gym reportedly had sustained damage from the shooting, and bullet casings were found discovered near a playground. A parking lot light was shot out.

Olson, according to The Herald, allegedly told investigators he took a gun from his father’s gun bag, which he and Callan both fired. He also allegedly said the two teens were both intoxicated during the incident.

A school district spokesperson told the newspaper that while they can’t address allegations against students, “the typical course of action would be some type of consequences."

An Everett County judge set both students’ bail at $10,000.