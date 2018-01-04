Retired California sheriff's deputy shot while answering door, police say

A retired California sheriff’s deputy was shot twice early Thursday morning after he heard a knock at his front door and went to see who was there, police said.

The former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy, believed to be in his 70s, was at his home in Redondo Beach when the shooting happened around midnight, FOX11 LA reported. He reportedly had heard a knock at the door and saw the shooter through the screen door.

The shooter asked the homeowner for someone by name before firing three shots, striking the deputy in the chest and wrist, according to NBC4LA.

The gunman fled the scene.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and is in unknown condition at this time.