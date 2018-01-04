NFL heiress accused of hitting lawyer with her 'glass purse' during anti-Semitic coat check rant

Jacqueline Kent Cooke, the daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke, was arrested Wednesday after a New Year’s Eve outing that allegedly included saying “hurry up, Jew” and then clocking a lawyer in the head with a pricey glass purse, the New York Daily News reported.

Lawyer Matthew Haberkorn, 52, told the News that Cooke became irate when she waited behind his 77-year-old mother in the coat-check line.

“Hurry up, Jew,” Cooke said, according to Haberkorn, who was also joined at the restaurant Caravaggio by his wife and four daughters.

As Haberkorn confronted Cooke, the socialite’s boyfriend taunted his daughters, saying “Happy bat mitzvah, girls,” Thomas and Haberkorn told the News.

Outside the restaurant, Haberkorn says he was continuing to exchange words with Cooke when she “smashed” him violently with her glass purse, causing a gaping head wound.

In a video of the aftermath of the incident recorded by one of Haberkorn’s daughters and obtained by the News, Haberkorn shouts, “She just f---ing hit me.”

Cooke shoots back that the lawyer “called me a f---ing bitch, you called me a c---.”

“You called me a f---ing Jew,” Haberkorn responds on the video.

Cooke’s boyfriend then accuses Haberkorn of “throwing a woman on the floor,” which he immediately denies in the video.

Cooke was charged with assault Wednesday evening.

According to the Daily Mail, during the alleged assault Cooke used a Lulu Guinness Chloe Mirrored Perspex Box Clutch, which retails for about $300.

The incident was not Cooke’s first apparent display of public debauchery. In 2008, she reportedly asked Boston cops during a DUI arrest whether they knew who her father was.

She also “pulled up her skirt to moon the officer, and then gave him the middle finger, before eventually getting into the BMW and starting the engine,” according to Deadspin.

In 2007, she reportedly filed a lawsuit against the executors of her father's estate, claiming that she had to drop out of college due to lack of funds and was suffering from depression.