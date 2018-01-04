Mom arrested after dead baby found with umbilical cord attached

A 23-year-old woman faces charges after authorities reportedly found a lifeless newborn in a backyard with its umbilical cord still attached.

Camille Wasinger-Konrad was arrested on first-degree murder charges following a report of a dead baby behind a home in Highlands Ranch, Colo., the Denver Post reported.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 9:48 p.m. Tuesday reporting what appeared to be a dead infant.

The infant’s body was recovered by detectives who are working with the Douglas County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Authorities said that Wasinger-Konrad was renting a room at a home on the same block where the newborn’s body was discovered, The Denver Channel reported.

Wasinger-Konrad was taken into custody and booked at Douglas County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.

