Milwaukee man believed to have frozen to death after fleeing scene of accident

Mark Henderson is believed to have frozen to death after running and hiding from the scene of an accident, according to reports.  (FOX6)

A Milwaukee man is believed to have frozen to death in the yard of a stranger’s home after running and hiding from the scene of an accident.

Mark Henderson, 34, was found dead Sunday afternoon and the medical examiner is viewing the death as a case of possible hypothermia, Fox 6 reported.

Henderson blew a red light on Dec. 30, a day earlier, causing a four-vehicle crash, according to WISN.

A medical examiner’s report viewed by FOX6 said Henderson ran from the scene of the accident and hid in a nearby yard. Henderson was on parole after a 2010 fatal hit-and-run crash in which he struck two bystanders, killing one of them.