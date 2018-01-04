Milwaukee man believed to have frozen to death after fleeing scene of accident

A Milwaukee man is believed to have frozen to death in the yard of a stranger’s home after running and hiding from the scene of an accident.

Mark Henderson, 34, was found dead Sunday afternoon and the medical examiner is viewing the death as a case of possible hypothermia, Fox 6 reported.

Henderson blew a red light on Dec. 30, a day earlier, causing a four-vehicle crash, according to WISN.

A medical examiner’s report viewed by FOX6 said Henderson ran from the scene of the accident and hid in a nearby yard. Henderson was on parole after a 2010 fatal hit-and-run crash in which he struck two bystanders, killing one of them.