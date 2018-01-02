F-16s intercept small plane that violated Trump's airspace

Two F-16 fighter jets intercepted a private plane that was flying in air space prohibited by President Trump's visit to Florida.

A North American Aerospace Defense Command spokesman tells news outlets the fighter jets from Homestead Air Reserve Base were already patrolling the area near Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on New Year's Eve when they were alerted that the plane violated airspace restrictions.

Officials said the plane was some 29 miles (46 kilometers) north of Palm Beach when the intercept occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sunday.

Residents told the Palm Beach Post that they heard the jets' loud engines overhead. They escorted the plane to the North Palm Beach County General Aviation airport.

NORAD said the pilot told officials he was unaware of the restrictions. The Federal Aviation Administration will determine whether the pilot should be fined.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com