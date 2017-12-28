Oregon man drives truck off pier in failed getaway attempt

He didn’t think his getaway plan through.

An Oregon man who drove his truck off a pier in spectacular fashion managed to swim several hundred feet away from officers before having to turn around in the frigid waters to be rescued.

“I’m thankful the men from WCT Marine and fishing vessel (Pacific Wind) were there and willing to help,” Deputy Astoria Police Chief Eric Halverson said, according to the Daily Astorian. “[Timofey] Erofeeff should be thankful too.”

Officers arrived at North Tongue Point Wednesday morning after getting reports that a man, identified as 27-year-old Timofey Erofeeff of Scotts Mills, was trespassing on boats, Fox 12 reported.

When they approached Erofeeff to take him into custody for a Deschutes County parole violation, he sped off down a dock in his truck and drove it into the Columbia River. The sequence was caught on camera by a Fox 12 viewer.

Astoria police said Erofeeff managed to escape the sinking truck and swim a couple hundred feet away from the pier but then returned to be rescued.

Because of the elevated pier, officers, threw Erofeeff a life vest and floatation disc until he was plucked out of the waters by a skiff, Fox 12 reported.

Erofeeff was taken to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia before being booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges including criminal trespass, parole violation and reckless driving.

As of Wednesday night, the truck was still in the water with a visible fuel sheen coming from it. The temperature was around 40 degrees that day.

Police said they were working with the Coast Guard to form a plan to fish the truck out of the water.