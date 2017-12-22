FOX NEWS FIRST: Jill Stein says Americans need to 'see the evidence of Russian culpability'

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Jill Stein tells Fox News Thursday night that Americans "have yet to see the proof" that Moscow meddled in last year's elections

As President Trump pushes forward with his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, companies competing for the chance to work on the multi-billion-dollar project are facing mounting boycotts

A new report published Thursday by the Trump administration shows that 92 percent of foreign nationals in federal prisons are in the U.S. illegally

A federal court on Thursday struck down the Trump administration’s appeal to keep transgender recruits from joining the U.S. military

THE LEAD STORY: Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein told Fox News Thursday night that Americans "have yet to see the proof" that Moscow meddled in last year's election.

Stein confirmed earlier this week that the Senate Intelligence Committee had contacted her campaign to request documents, including emails, as part of its investigation into Russian activities and alleged collusion between campaigns and foreign interests.

"I think there are legitimate aims here in the investigation," Stein told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "Interference in our election is much bigger than the Russians and ... I would like to see the evidence of Russian culpability here."

CASE FOR REFORM? A new report published Thursday by the Trump administration shows that 92 percent of foreign nationals in federal prisons are in the U.S. illegally -- a revelation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions said proves why the U.S. needs to follow through on President Trump's proposed immigration reform.

The 2017 report, from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, found that more than one in five individuals imprisoned were not born in the United States. In addition, 94 percent of foreign nationals in the custody of either the Federal Bureau of Prisons or the U.S. Marshals Service entered the U.S. illegally.

CALIFORNIA VS. WALL: As President Trump pushes forward with his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, companies competing for the chance to work on the multi-billion-dollar project are facing mounting boycotts from local Democratic lawmakers moving to blacklist the border builders.

Coordinated efforts have been launched in California, Arizona, Illinois, New York and Rhode Island that would prohibit cities and towns from doing any official business with the companies as part of a larger resistance strategy to delay construction of the controversial wall.

COURT DEFEAT FOR TRUMP: A federal court on Thursday struck down the Trump administration’s appeal to keep transgender recruits from joining the U.S. military in January – just 11 days before the policy was set to take effect.

A three-judge panel on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia decided not grant the White House a delay in allowing transgender recruits in the military. The administration argued that it has not yet put processes in place to screen and accept such recruits.

The Latvian woman who watched her fiancé drown in the Hudson River walked out of prison Thursday — and celebrated with a martini and steak lunch.

One of two Wisconsin girls who attempted to kill a classmate in 2014 in an effort to please the fictional horror character “Slender Man" has been sentenced.

All 58 people killed during the massacre at the country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 died of gunshot wounds, a coroner’s report confirmed Thursday -- showing that none of the victims died from injuries related to their attempts to escape the chaotic scene.

#OnThisDay

1944: During the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing "Nuts!" in his official reply.

2001: In 2001, Richard C. Reid, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, tried to ignite explosives in his shoes, but was subdued by flight attendants and fellow passengers. He is serving a life sentence in federal prison.

2010: In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America's military, repealing the "don't ask, don't tell" policy.

