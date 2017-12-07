Houston residents may need to raise homes after Harvey

More than 1,600 Houston residents whose properties flooded during and after Hurricane Harvey may need to elevate their homes if they want to continue living there.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the city's Public Works Department is getting ready to notify property owners in floodplains that their structures have been declared "substantially damaged."

Those homes will need additional, expensive repairs to meet current building codes. Such repairs could mean physically raising homes.

Public Works officials say more than 1,600 letters are going out this month. Those will be the first set of properties identified as so severely damaged that repairs would cost more than 50 percent of the structure's market value.

The department doesn't have a final count of properties that will be identified.

___

