Blood-covered naked woman, several pigs flee burning home after domestic incident, cops say

A naked woman fled from her burning Massachusetts home covered in blood after a domestic dispute turned violent, law enforcement said.

The woman, only identified as being 49, was embroiled in a domestic dispute Wednesday night with her 54-year-old boyfriend, police said. He allegedly violently attacked her, Boston 25 News reported.

Luckily, she was able to escape their Lynn home and ran, naked and covered in blood, to a neighbor’s house for help. She said she believed the home was on fire.

SHERIFF: BYSTANDER SHOOTS MAN ATTACKING DEPUTY IN GEORGIA

“Her head was bashed in,” neighbor Debra Oblenes told the news station. “She had a lot of gashes and blood on her face, head and leg.”

According to Boston 25 News, the man allegedly attacked the woman with a knife and then attempted to seriously hurt himself.

During the incident, a fire was ignited in the basement. It’s unclear how the flames started.

Firefighters said when they entered the home on the dead-end street, they were greeted by an unexpected sight.

PENNSYLVANIA GAS STATION TESTS BLUE LIGHT TO DETER DRUG USE

“We had a couple of pigs come out of the building,” Lynn District Fire Chief Arthur Richard said. “It’s something unusual you don’t see in Lynn. When they came out, it was like, ‘whoa.’”

The woman and man were taken to local hospitals. They are expected to recover.

Potential charges against the man have not been released.