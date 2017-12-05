Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

It's not a final ruling, but the Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

The justices offered no explanation for their action Monday.

The Trump administration had said that blocking the full ban was causing "irreparable harm" because the policy is based on legitimate national security and foreign policy concerns.

The order indicates that the high court might eventually approve the latest version of the ban. Lower courts have continued to find problems with it.

The ban applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.