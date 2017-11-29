Illegal immigrant charged in DUI crash that killed teenage girl

An illegal immigrant is accused of drunken driving in the Thanksgiving car crash that killed a teenage girl in Texas.

Jose Victor Chaparro-Saenz, who is accused of running a red light and ramming another vehicle in the deadly Nov. 23 incident, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, FOX4 Dallas reported.

Chaparro-Saenz was placed on an immigration detainer on Friday after he was arrested, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement to Fox News on Tuesday. Chaparro-Saenz was previously caught illegally entering the U.S. in 1998 from Mexico and returned voluntarily the same day.

Rhyan Moody, 14, was riding in the backseat of her grandparents' car when Chaparro-Saenz, who was allegedly intoxicated, ran a red light in Lake Worth and crashed into the vehicle, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"She was coming home from dinner with her grandmother and grandfather in Fort Worth," Caines Johnson, Moody’s stepfather, told the news site. "The driver was going 68 [miles per hour] in a 40 and T-boned their car.”

Moody died from the injuries she sustained from the crash. Her grandparents also were hurt, though it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Police discovered alcohol in Chaparro-Saenz's vehicle and said he also appeared intoxicated, FOX4 Dallas reported. He then allegedly resisted arrest and refused to let police officers into his car.

"He rolled up the window on officers and wouldn't get out of the vehicle; [they] had to break out the glass, got the door unlocked. He tried to fight them, fight the officers; they got him out of the vehicle, got him handcuffed at the scene," Lake Worth Police Department Chief Corry Blount said.

Moody was a freshman at Colleyville Heritage High School and a cheerleader. A vigil was held on Saturday and nearly 1,000 people attended the service.