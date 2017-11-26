WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday by running 100 miles with his family

A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday by gathering his family and running a combined total of 100 miles to honor the milestone.

Orville Rogers, of Dallas, has been an active runner for the past 50 years and has participated in five marathons. The former pilot told FOX4 he stayed active because he “would hate to be bedridden.”

“I would hate to be bedridden in my last years, not being able to be up and active and enjoying my family, enjoying life,” Rogers said.

Rogers will turn 100 years old on Tuesday, but his family — 4 children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren — decided to do an early celebration on Saturday by running 100 miles together.

“Oh my, it's overwhelming," Rogers said. "I'm so grateful, God has been so good to me, especially with family members."

The 33 family members gathered in White Rock Lake and each ran several miles to finally reach 99, where they joined Rogers to collectively finish the run, according to FOX4.

“We're just amazed. I guess we shouldn't be amazed because he lives every day the same and so why not 100? Why not 110?” Susan Rogers Eveland, Rogers’ daughter, said.

Rogers also wrote a book titled “The Running Man” that details his life and what led to his personal success.