Arizona police chief seeks help in finding gun left in restroom stall

An Arizona police chief who accidentally left his service revolver in a restroom stall inside a library is asking for the public's help in retrieving the weapon.

Prescott Valley police Chief Bryan Jarrell said he went into the restroom to change his clothes Nov. 9 after a town hall meeting, but left the gun behind after he finished dressing.

Jarrell said he didn’t notice the gun was missing until four days later. Once he realized it was gone, he immediately reported it missing, the lost weapon, the Arizona Republic reported.

The handgun is described as a black, 9mm Glock 19 with the serial number YHC 944.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the missing weapon contact Prescott Valley police at (928) 772-9267.

Previously in Arizona, a student at Hamilton High School in Phoenix found and returned a police officer’s missing weapon that had been left in a restroom stall in the school's library, the paper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.