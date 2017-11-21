Cancer-stricken dog's $3G surgery fund stolen in smash-and-grab

A Massachusetts family is looking for a miracle after the $3,000 they raised to give their cancer-stricken dog a life-saving surgery was stolen in a smash-and-grab last week.

According to surveillance video, two thieves were spotted walking out of the family’s Worcester home last Thursday carrying loads of stolen items.

Police said the thieves took off with more than $3,000 in cash, jewelry and a high-end speaker. Nobody was home at the time.

But the family said what hurt the most was the cash because it was all going to save the family dog, Prince.

“They hurt my dog, they took the money for his surgery,” Melissa Horstman told Boston 25. “I turned the blinds on and there was glass all over the floor, all over my dog, all over his blanket.”

She said Prince only has a few months to live without the surgery. A GoFundMe was created to help raise more money.

Police said they are reviewing the surveillance video, which also shows a white SUV just before and shortly after the burglary. No arrests have been made.

Two neighbors told Boston 25 that similar burglaries happened in the neighborhood last year around the same time.

“They’re just going to do this repeatedly to more people, no one deserves this,” Horstman said.